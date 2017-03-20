Athy Council to celebrate travellers

Athy Town Council has agreed to celebrate Travellers' ethnicity by holding a special night for Travellers at the council offices. Cllr Thomas Redmond asked if the council could celebrate Traveller's ethnicity at this month's district meeting.

It was agreed that the Cathaoirleach Cllr Aoife Breslin will discuss the idea with the Traveller organisation with a view to what their requirements are on the matter.