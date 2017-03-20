Darkness into Light launch in Athy

The launch of the Pieta House “Darkness into Light” 5km walk/runs in Athy, Maynooth, Monasterevin, Naas, will take place on Wednesday 22 March in Athy College, Athy, at 8pm.

“Darkness into Light” is Pieta House’s signature awareness and fundraising event. It is a movement against suicide.

It is a 5km walk/run, which will begin in darkness at 4.15am on Saturday morning, 6 May 2017, and ends as the sun begins to rise.

Supported by Electric Ireland, it will take place in over 110 locations in Ireland and across the world.

The spokesperson on the evening will be Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins