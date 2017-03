Described as an evening of entertainment and song not to be missed, Athy lions club will present the world famous, Welsh male voice choir Brythoniaid with special guest Brian Hughes and songs from the children of Scoil Micil Naofa, on Saturday April 8 at 8pm in St Michaels Church of Ireland.

All procees go to local Athy charities.

Limited Tickets available from The Gem, Winkles and Athy Lions club members.