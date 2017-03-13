Property valuation walk in clinics for Kildare

A commercial property valuation walk in clinic for rate payers will be held by the valuation office at Aras Chill Dara, Kildare County Council on Monday and Tuesday 20 and 21 March at 9.30am-4.30pm next.

At these clinics business owners can discuss valuations on a one to one basis with Valuation officers.

The Valuation Office and the State property valuation agency, has commenced the process of posting 5,000 Proposed Valuation Certificates to commercial and industrial ratepayers in the Kildare area.

According to the office this is vital for non-domestic properties in Ireland as part of the national revaluation programme, which is now well underway in counties around Ireland.

Revaluation is needed to bring more equity and transparency into the local authority rating system and to ensure that all ratepayers pay a fair share of the commercial rates to be raised.

The Proposed Valuation Certificate posted to Kildare ratepayers on March 10 last will state the valuation that the Valuation Office proposes entering for each property when the new Kildare valuation list is published on September 15 2017.

However it is worth noting that the proposed valuation entered on the Proposed Valuation Certificate is not a bill for rates, rather it is a statement of the proposed valuation on which rates will be paid from 1st of January.

Kildare County Council Revaluation: Key Dates

10th march 2017- Issue of propsed Valuation Certificates to ratepayers in Kildare County Council rating authority area.

20th march 2017 - Walk - In Clinic in Naas from 9.30am - 4.30pm

21st march 2017 - Walk - In Clinic in Naas from 9.30am - 4.30pm

18th April 2017 - Final date for submission of representations

Early September 2017 - Issue of Final Valuation Certificates

15th September 2017 - New Valuation Lists for Kildare County Council published

1st January 2017 - New valuations become effective for Rates purposes