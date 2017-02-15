€67k to fix CCTV camera used for crime in Athy

A CCTV system in an area in Athy used by Gardai for cirme detection needs a €67k upgrade.

The CCTV system in Castlegate Park is in need of an upgrade and one of the cameras is not working. Members of the Athy Municipal District council were told at last month’s meeting that since the system was installed in 2006 technology has changed.

A quotation was received by the council last year to replace and upgrade the system at an estimated cost of €67,000.

Members heard that the broken camera needs to be fixed and consideration needs to be given regarding upgrading a few cameras each year to bring the system up to standard. The cameras are used by the Gardaí regularly to assist in crime prevention within the area.