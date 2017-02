Frank McMahon Chairman of Round Towers GAA club Kildare Town recently presented a framed medal marking the centenary of the Easter Rising as a thank you to Michelle Kemmy the manager of Kildare Town Credit Union.

The medal was presented to participants in the Round Towers GAA 5k run and fun run last year.



The event was very kindly sponsored by Kildare Credit Union and for that sponsorship Round Towers GAA say they are very grateful.