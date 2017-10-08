Councillors given an update on Clane infrastructure plan

Work on the new Clane pumping station contract could take longer than was anticipated in some quarters earlier in the summer.

At this month’s Maynooth Municipal District meeting, councillors were told by Kildare County Council officials that work on the pumping station could start in the first quarter of 2019.

The timeline allows for a commencement date of Q1 2019 with a construction period of 28 months.

It will then take two years and four months to complete, which suggests it will be finished sometime between April and June 2021.

The work is part of so called Contract 2B, Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme.

During the summer Irish Water told the Leader that Contract 2B (catering for Naas, Sallins, Clane, Kill, Johnstown) was due to start in second half of 2018, which is earlier than what councillors were told at their meeting.

It said then it will take two years to complete and will increase the wastewater network capacity in the area.

On September 13, Cllr Padraig McEvoy asked for an update on the upgrade of the pumping station work.

Questions were asked during the summer about the town’s infrastructure after a housing development in Clane, beside Lidl, was turned down by Bord Pleanala partly because the water and sewerage system was inadequate.

The Bord said the Lidl, development was premature “due to the existing lack of capacity in the Clane wastewater network, including the Clane foul pumping station and other networkconstraints in the area between Clane and Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will not be rectified within a reasonable period.”