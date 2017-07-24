Fire at Kildare Secondary School last night
Substantial Damage Caused
St. Farnan's Secondary School, Prosperous
Kildare Fire Service were called to the scene of a fire in Clane last night.
The fire was started at St. Farnan's Post Primary School in Prosperous. Gardaí are investigating the incident of alleged criminal damage.
It is believed a couch was brought to the scene and set on fire. A passer-by raised the alarm at around 10pm last night.
It is believed €3,000-€4,000 worth of damage was caused. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 045-868262.
