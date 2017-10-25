Four young Kildare graduates excel at leadership

Four Kildare teenagers have graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme, accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

Céire Boland, Lisa Byrne and Clíodhna Malone, all from Newbridge, and Ellen McCormack, from Naas, were awarded a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action in NUIG on Saturday, October 14.

Some 207 young people graduated from the North and South of Ireland on Saturday, having completed the in Leadership for Life Programme.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said “The Leadership for Life Programme is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for 15-18 year olds to acquire accredited leadership skills.

“ They gain aptitudes in critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection and teamwork through experiential learning in a safe and supportive environment.”

Four Kildare teenagers have graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme, accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).