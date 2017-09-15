Jobs Alert: Office position available at well-known Kildare stud farm

A well-known Kildare stud farm has a part-time/maternity cover position available.

Derrinstown Stud in Maynooth are looking for an experienced receptionist for general office support, and to work in the stud records department.

The candidate should have excellent IT skills and strong Microsoft Word and data entry proficiency; have a professional, friendly, customer-focused attitude and be a good team player who can also work independently.

For more information on the particulars of the post and how to apply, see the advertisement below.