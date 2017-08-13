Kildare property: Naas four-bed asks €510k

Carraig Oscair is a much sought after select development of large detached bungalows tucked away off the Kilcullen Road yet close walking distance of Main Street, Naas and just a short drive to the N7/M7.

This elegantly presented home is deceptively spacious with a large floor plan extending to in excess of 2,100 sq.ft. approximately.

Situated on an extremely large and private south west facing corner site, the grounds have been extensively planted and landscaped and can be enjoyed through a large conservatory to the rear.

The site which is very mature could lend itself to further extension subject to the necessary planning permission.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, wc area, cloakroom, drawing room, sitting room, utility, kitchen, dining room, conservatory, four bedrooms (main en-suite) and bathroom.

Asking Price €510,000, BER C3, BER No. 108877556.

Viewing comes highly recommend and can be arranged with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466.

The sitting room at the Carraig Oscair home

The home's sunroom