We're hiring! Iconic Newspapers seeks an Ad Operations Executive

Ad Operations Executive

Competitive salary

Portlaoise, Co Laois

If you have the organisational skills and attention to detail to provide an effective campaign management service across the ad operations team, this is an excellent opportunity to join us as an Ad Operations Executive. You will provide key administrative support and liaison between our media teams and creative agencies, and therefore it is vital that you can manage and streamline the booking process and troubleshoot any problems that arise.

