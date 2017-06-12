40 acres of land for sale at Kilmead, Athy

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 40 acres of Kilmead, Athy.

The property is located on the edge of the village approximately eight kilometres north of Athy and 15km south of Kilcullen.

This is an accessible location within easy access of a range of surrounding towns and villages.

The M9 can be accessed in Kilcullen or at Mullaghmast (Junction 3).

The property has extensive frontage onto the main road (500 metres) and also narrow access onto a cul-de-sac.

The land is primarily in arable use with one field in grass.

There are natural boundaries on three sides and the entire adjoins the development boundary for Kilmead and may have some future long term potential.

The entire is for sale by public auction on Tuesday June 27 at 3pm in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy (unless previously sold) and the agents are quoting €10,000 per acre.

Contact Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 - 433550 for additional information.