Naas beauty clinic wins top skin award

A Naas-based beauty clinic has won a top prize at a national awards ceremony.

Renew Aesthetic Clinic, which has its premises in Basin Street, won the Image Beauty of Business Award for Best Skin Clinic.

The awards gala was held at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin, recently. The awards recognise the best of Irish hair, beauty and aesthetics professionals, and the category awards are given on a public vote. Renew beat out six other contenders to claim its prize.

“We are thrilled to have won this award and feel overwhelmed that so many of our wonderful clients voted for us. It’s also great to be recognised among our peers, all who we admire greatly,” said clinic owners Sinead Gallagher and Jeannette Dunne.

Renew, whose clinics are staffed by qualified nurses, also has branches in Dublin and in Drogheda.