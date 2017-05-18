Curragh cottage and land fetches over half a million at auction

An old cottage and yard on 37.5 acres of land at the Curragh sold for €505,000 yesterday, Wednesday, May 17.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, completed the sale of Baden Lodge, which is located beside the Aga Khan’s Sheshoon Stud.

The property was sold in two lots. Lot 1 comprised 14.84 hectares (36.6 acres), all in one block, with extensive road frontage and natural boundaries throughout. This lot opened with an initial offer of €300,000 before it was sold to a farmer from the locality for €355,000.

Lot 2 comprised Baden Lodge and Yard on circa 0.36 hectares (0.89 acres). This is a charming property set back from the road and surrounded by mature timber and an array of old flowers and shrubs. In need of a complete renovation, the property dates back to the 1800s. Also included in this lot was a yard to the rear of the cottage, with three-span hay shed, two lean-tos and some other old outbuildings. Bidding for this lot opened at €100,000 before it was sold to a young couple for the sum of €150,000.