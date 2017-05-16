Future of Glanbia to be decided at Punchestown meeting

The future of the major food company Glanbia will be decided in a Special General Meeting at Punchestown on Thursday, May 18.

Eligible shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to integrate the three parts of Glanbia, Consumer Foods, Glanbia Agribusiness and Glanbia ingredients Ireland into one entity, Glanbia Ireland.

If the proposal is approved, the new entity will remain 60% owned by the Glanbia Co-op.

The meeting will take place at the Punchestown Event Centre. Entry will be confined to eligible shareholders and is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

A spokesperson said that the announcement of the results of the vote is expected by 4.00pm approximately.

Various elements of the Glanbia organisation have presences in Kildare, most notably in Ballitore, but also in Athy and Naas.