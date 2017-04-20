Newbridge Silverware launchs Leinster's first Chinese 'Welcome' attraction

A huge influx of Chinese tourists are expected to flock to Newbridge, following a new deal Newbridge Silverware have signed with a Chinese Tourism group.

Newbridge Silverware staff have been specially trained with assistance from the China Outbound Tourism Reach Institute (COTRI), as part of a new ‘Welcome’ attraction.

Newbridge Silverware is the first business in Leinster to be awarded the accreditation. The Kildare company said this deal will make it a key destination for the many Chinese tourists visiting the showrooms and museums over the coming years.