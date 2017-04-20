Newbridge Silverware launchs Leinster's first Chinese 'Welcome' attraction
Deal expected to bring more Chinese Tourists to Newbridge
Pictured with William Doyle, CEO, Newbridge Silverware, Louis Chen, Tara Kerry (Fáilte Ireland) and Sue Fong Gan.
A huge influx of Chinese tourists are expected to flock to Newbridge, following a new deal Newbridge Silverware have signed with a Chinese Tourism group.
Newbridge Silverware staff have been specially trained with assistance from the China Outbound Tourism Reach Institute (COTRI), as part of a new ‘Welcome’ attraction.
Newbridge Silverware is the first business in Leinster to be awarded the accreditation. The Kildare company said this deal will make it a key destination for the many Chinese tourists visiting the showrooms and museums over the coming years.
