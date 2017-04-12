Naas-based company Biltong company on Dragon's Den this Sunday

A Naas-based company which produces a high-protein, South African-style beef snack will feature on RTÉ’s Dragon’s Den this Sunday night.

Noreen Doyle of Irish Biltong, which is based at Toughers Business Park in Naas, and her colleague Donna Berry, pitch the Dragons, looking for a €100,000 investment in return for a 15% investment in the company.

Noreen and her husband John opened Haynestown Meats, a wholesale distributor based at Toughers Business Park, 18 years ago, and they also own a family farm.

Biltong is a South African method of preserving beef. Two years ago they decided to combine the best of Irish beef with the production method, which produces a 69% protein snack food used by athletes. They are currently stocked in Applegreen and other convenience stores.

The company is featured on this Sunday night’s episode at 9.30pm. Find out if the Naas pair manage to impress business experts Chanelle McCoy, Gavin Duffy, Barry O’Sullivan, Alison Cowzer and Eleanor McEvoy.

READ MORE: Kildare company on Dragon's Den this Sunday night