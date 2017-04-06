Property focus: A magnificent Kildare home with tennis court and paddocks

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers present new to the market for sale by private treaty this superb residence with magnificent landscaped gardens, tennis courts and paddock situated on c. 5 acres with magnificent views.

Ardross, at Dunmurry, Kildare, extends to over 4,000 sq ft of spacious living accommodation set in an amazing peaceful setting of mature landscaped gardens and grounds with complete privacy.

The residence is approached via remote controlled gates with a long avenue leading from road to residence.

Ardross is named after the prized Irish thoroughbred racehorse and sire of the same name who was twice winner of the Ascot Gold Cup and Yorkshire Cup to name but a few.

Ardross comprises circa 2 acres of cultivated gardens and mature trees as designed and planted by the former head horticulturist to the Japanese Gardens and together with circa 3.5 acres of grass and railed paddock with a separate entrance and is set amongst the backdrop of the famous Curragh Racecourse.

The home has a kitchen, formal dining room, drawing room, study, TV room, lobby, utility room, four bedrooms, including a master suite, a family bathroom and a shower room.

Price On Application. Contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers, Newbridge, on 045 449866.

Some of the interiors of Ardross: