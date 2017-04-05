Kildare company on Dragon's Den this Sunday night

A Sallins-based company, Safe Twist, will feature on RTÉ’s Dragon’s Den programme this Sunday night.

Husband and wife team Darren and Audrey Solan, of Sallins Bridge, have invented a lock that they believe will greatly improve security in the home.

They’re looking for €45,000 from the Dragons for a 15% share of the family business – will they succeed in impressing Chanelle McCoy, Gavin Duffy, Barry O’Sullivan, Alison Cowzer or Eleanor McEvoy?

Find out this Sunday night, April 9, on RTÉ1 at 9.30pm.

Watch a sneak preview of the programme below:

Darren and Audrey Solan on Dragon's Den