Several Kildare solicitors nominated for Irish Law Awards

Several Kildare legal practitioners have been nominated for the Irish Law Awards.

The awards will take place on Friday, May 12, at a black-tie gala evening ceremony hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan in Dublin. The awards are sponsored by AIB Private Banking.

Naas solicitor Tim Kennelly, who is nominated in two categories, said: "We are very proud and appreciative to be recognised in this way among our peers. These awards celebrate the ideals of the legal profession in Ireland and to be shortlisted as a finalist at a provincial and national level, in both of these categories, is a huge honour for us.”

The local nominees are:

Family Law

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company

Law School of the Year

Maynooth University Department of Law

Leinster Law Firm of the Year

Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster & Company

Leinster Solicitor of the Year

Luke Hanahoe - Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

Tim Kennelly Solicitors

Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company

Sole Practitioner/Sole Principal of the Year Award

Tim Kennelly Solicitors

Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company