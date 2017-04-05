Several Kildare solicitors nominated for Irish Law Awards
Honours excellence in law
Several Kildare legal practitioners have been nominated for the Irish Law Awards.
The awards will take place on Friday, May 12, at a black-tie gala evening ceremony hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan in Dublin. The awards are sponsored by AIB Private Banking.
Naas solicitor Tim Kennelly, who is nominated in two categories, said: "We are very proud and appreciative to be recognised in this way among our peers. These awards celebrate the ideals of the legal profession in Ireland and to be shortlisted as a finalist at a provincial and national level, in both of these categories, is a huge honour for us.”
The local nominees are:
Family Law
Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company
Law School of the Year
Maynooth University Department of Law
Leinster Law Firm of the Year
Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors
Moloney & Co. Solicitors
Susan Webster & Company
Leinster Solicitor of the Year
Luke Hanahoe - Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors
Tim Kennelly Solicitors
Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors
Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company
Sole Practitioner/Sole Principal of the Year Award
Tim Kennelly Solicitors
Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors
Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company
