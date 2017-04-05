Several Kildare solicitors nominated for Irish Law Awards

Honours excellence in law

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Several Kildare solicitors nominated for Irish Law Awards

File photo

Several Kildare legal practitioners have been nominated for the Irish Law Awards.

The awards will take place on Friday, May 12, at a black-tie gala evening ceremony hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan in Dublin. The awards are sponsored by AIB Private Banking.

Naas solicitor Tim Kennelly, who is nominated in two categories, said: "We are very proud and appreciative to be recognised in this way among our peers. These awards celebrate the ideals of the legal profession in Ireland and to be shortlisted as a finalist at a provincial and national level, in both of these categories, is a huge honour for us.”

The local nominees are: 

Family Law 

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company

Law School of the Year

Maynooth University Department of Law

Leinster Law Firm of the Year

Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster & Company

Leinster Solicitor of the Year

Luke Hanahoe - Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

Tim Kennelly Solicitors

Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company

 

Sole Practitioner/Sole Principal of the Year Award

Tim Kennelly Solicitors

Liam Moloney - Moloney & Co. Solicitors

Susan Webster - Susan Webster & Company

 