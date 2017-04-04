WATCH: Kildare store features on 'Antiques Road Trip' this evening

You’ll have another chance to see Reilly’s Antiques in Prosperous feature on BBC’s popular ‘Antiques Road Trip’ this evening.

The programme originally aired in January of last year but will be repeated on BBC2 at 5.15pm today.

Christina Trevanion and Thomas Plant shopped their way through Ireland on the hunt for bargains. They paid a visit in their camper van to the Kildare town they called “the rather confidently named Prosperous”.

See what treasures they discovered courtesy of Ger Nevin of Reilly’s this evening, or catch a peek at the programme below...