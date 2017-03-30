LATEST: Passions high at anti-rates hike meeting in Kildare tonight

There has been a massive turnout at the anti-rates hikes meeting in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, this evening.

The meeting was organised by local businesswoman Marcella O'Reilly of Buy Design, in response to the demand for increased rates that has hit many Kildare businesses over the past few weeks.

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning horse trainer Jessica Harrington, whose yard is at Moone, says that with the new rate valuations, she has a €41,000 rateable value on sheds alone.

Jessica Harrington says with the new rates she will be charged 41k on rates for her sheds alone #rates pic.twitter.com/gBOGmexoyU — Leinster Leader (@leinsleadernews) March 30, 2017

Paddy Brereton of the Vintners Association said the rates hike is the final nail in the coffin for some businesses.

Paddy Bereton from Vitiners Association rates increase is the final nail in coffin #rates pic.twitter.com/La4VfrckHU — Leinster Leader (@leinsleadernews) March 30, 2017

One Rathangan business owner said their rates would increase four-fold, from €6,000 to €24,000.

€58m was collected in rates by Kildare County Council last year and 2% of rate payers pay 55% of rates in Kildare, the meeting heard.

A Rates Action Committee has been set up following the meeting.

Follow live tweets @leinsleadernews.

WATCH: Kildare businesswoman angry over rates increase calls for fight back

READ: No account taken' of Kildare businesses' ability to pay rates