Try a virtual reality war game: Defence Forces recruitment roadshow to visit Kildare

Anyone who has ever fancied a career in the army will be able to try out a virtual reality combat experience, try an interactive weapons display and test their fitness next week.

The Defence Forces Recruitment Roadshow will take place in the Curragh Camp’s physical education school next Monday, April 3, from 10am.

The Defence Forces are looking to recruit 860 applicants across general service, apprentices and cadets.

Those interested must be aged between 18 and 24, and apply before next Wednesday, April 5.

This year, the Defence Forces have created an interactive video game, called A New Dawn, where the user becomes a real soldier avatar in a platoon conducting a joint land, sea and air assault.