WATCH: Rathangan man rings the bell at New York's NASDAQ this morning

Rathangan man Sean Conlon was in New York with his brother Kieran this morning to ring the NASDAQ opening bell as part of the promotional tour for his TV show, The Deed:Chicago.

The show is premiering tonight on US TV channel CNBC.

Having emigrated from Newtown, Rathangan, in 1990, Sean started out working as a janitor in Chicago before working his way up to running a successful multi-million dollar real estate business.

The show will show follow him rescuing struggling real estate projects by offering his expertise and money.

Sean Conlon from Rathangan stars in the new CNBC show The Deed: Chicago