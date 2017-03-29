PROPERTY FOCUS: Landmark Newbridge offices on market for €400,000

A well-known Newbridge building, which stands on the corner of Charlotte Street and Eyre Street, is on the market for €400,000.

Ivy-covered Charlotte House is a mixed-use development, consiting of a two-storey office building, two ground-floor retail units and two x two-bedroom first floor apartments, plus a rear car-park.

The office accommodation, retail units and one apartment are vacant. The other apartment is let at a rent of €9,600 per annum.

The office accommodation is currently in poor condition, according to the selling agent Jordan Auctioneers in Newbridge. However, they say that there is excellent potential to increase the rental income at the site.

The property is being marketed for sale by private treaty, quoting a price of €400,000.

For more information, contact Jordan at 045 433550 or www.jordancs.ie.