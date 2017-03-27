Kildare soldiers in line for pay rises after PDFORRA enters Lansdowne Road agreement

Kildare soldiers will be in line for any public service pay increases, plus wage restoration and enhanced conditions, after PDFORRA, the enlisted personnel representative body agreed to enter the Lansdowne Road agreement.

Discussions have been ongoing between PDFORRA and officials from the Departments of Defence and Public Expenditure and Reform for the past few months on this issue. While Defence Forces members have complied with the provisions of public service pay agreements, there were technical issues regarding pay and conditions to be agreed.

Kildare South Fine Gael deputy Martin Heydon welcomed the news. “Confirmation of their entry to the Lansdowne Road Agreement is a positive development for the membership of PDFORRA which will ensure that their members can secure the benefits of public service pay increases and the protections which come from participation in the agreement,” he said.