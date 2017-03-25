PROPERTY FOCUS: 16.5 acres of prime land near Clane up for sale

A prime parcel of 16.5 acres of land has come on the market at Millicent, Clane.

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge are in charge of the auction of the farmland located in a prominent opposite the gates of Millicent Golf Club close to Clane.

The lands, which are laid out in one division, are currently in grass and are of the highest quality free draining lands and would be suitable for any agricultural or equestrian entreprise.

With good road frontage and an attractive hedgerow, the lands would provide for a superb site, subject to the necessary planning consent.

Viewing is by appointment and is highly recommended.

The land is 1km from Clane, 5km from Sallins, 8km from Naas and 30km from Dublin.

The guide price is €10,000 per acre.

The land is for sale by public auction on Thursday April 6 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth.

For further information please contact Philip Byrne on 01 6286128.