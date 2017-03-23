Kildare TD to hold two public meetings on business rate hikes

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless is to hold two meetings on the issue of commercial rate hikes for businesses.

The meetings will be held at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth on March 30, at 6.30pm, and in the Kildare Chamber offices in Naas on April 6 at 6.30pm.

Deputy Lawless confirmed that Declan Lavelle, the Head of the Valuations Office, would be in attendance at the meetings to meet business owners.

Many Kildare businesspeople are distressed that their rates have been seriously hiked in the recent round of valuations.

Deputy Lawless said “I have been in talks with businesses who have contacted me regarding these increased rates. Understandably it is a serious concern. In some cases rates have increased by 300%. Clearly this is unsustainable and could cause many small businesses to close their doors,” said Deputy Lawless