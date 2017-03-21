Kildare Local Enterprise Office helped deliver 115 new jobs

Small businesses supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office delivered some 115 new full- and part-time jobs last year.

That’s according to figures released tooday by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation.

Kildare Local Enterprise Office last year had 152 client companies, which employed 881 people in the county.

Local Enterprise Offices, which are run in partnership by Enterprise Ireland and local authorities, provide supports to startups and small businesses.

Nationwide, a net total of 3,679 new jobs were delivered in 2016 by the 6,846 small organisations supported by LEOs.