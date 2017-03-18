Naas land sold for €1.2 million

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold 107.5 acres at Mullaboden, Naas by public auction recently for €1,200,000, equating to just over €11,000 per acre.

Before an attendance of about 15 people, auctioneer Paddy Jordan opened the sale with an offer of €900,000 at which stage there were three active bidders.

This continued until bidding reached €1,100,000. At this point Mr. Jordan placed the property ‘on the market’.

Several more bids were received from two potential purchasers before the property was sold to an agent acting in trust on behalf of a client.

The property at Mullaboden is located 8km from Naas, 2km from Ballymore Eustace and 8km from Kilcullen.

It extends to a total of 43.5 hectares.

The land is all in permanent pasture with natural boundaries and shelter, laid out in about 5 divisions with 150 meters road frontage.

In addition to this a restricted Planning Permission has also been granted by KCC for an equestrian facility with residence, gate lodge and yards (restricted to applicant).

Speaking after the auction, Mr Jordan said the “sale had generated extensive interest over the marketing period and this is a positive indication for the year ahead despite concerns about Brexit and other external factors”.

Several reported under bidders are understood to be looking for something similar in the general area.