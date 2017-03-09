Broghies scoops Kildare Enterprise Award

Broghies Ireland was today announced as the winner of this year’s Kildare Enterprise Award.

The company makes fat-free, sugar-free, low-calorie wafers, which can be eaten as snacks or topped with sweet or savoury fillings. They are available locally in SuperValu or independent retailers.

The Kildare-based company beat off competition from O'Brien Prendergast & Associates; Odyssey VC, Shamrock Escargots and Sweetspot Sourcing.

The company will go on to represent Kildare in the national competition later this year. The competition was organised by the Kildare Local Enterprise Office.