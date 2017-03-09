Graduation Day for Kildare pharmacy technicians

A group of Kildare pharmacists graduated earlier this week from the Edexcel Pharmacy Services Diploma course.

Pictured are Niamh Byrne of Riverforest Pharmacy, Leixlip; Veronica Moran of Kildare Pharmacy, Kildare town; Janet Cullen of McGreals Pharmacy, Newbridge; Bernadette O’Connell of Sallins Pharmacy, Sallins and Tracy Kelly of Clancys Pharmacy, Clane, with Joe Ausena of Edexcel and Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU).

The ceremony was held in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

The comprehensive two-year course, which is delivered and administered by the Irish Pharmacy Union, prepares pharmacy technicians to assist pharmacists in ensuring the delivery of a high quality pharmacy service efficiently and safely to patients.