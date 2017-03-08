Mount Wolseley for sale for €14.25 million

Mount Wolseley, the hotel, spa and golf resort which is a popular wedding venue with Kildare couples, is being offered for sale for €14.25 million.

The luxury resort, which is located in Tullow, Co Carlow, has a Christy O’Connor championship golf course, conference, spa and leisure facilities and 16 four-bedroom lodges. It is set in 170 acres of parkland.

The hotel has 143 bedrooms, conference and banqueting facilities, a Sabia Med spa and a health club with a 20 metre swimming pool.

According to selling agent CBRE, the property is being sold unencumbered and offers a new purchaser complete flexibility on branding and management.

The property is being offered in three lots – the entire; Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf; and the 16 lodges.

The resort was bought by a real estate investment company three years ago, after it entered examinership with debts of over €60 million. It has been turned around and restored to profitability.

The entrance hall at Mount Wolseley

One of the bedrooms at Mount Wolseley