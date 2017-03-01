Kildare Chamber to hold rates information meeting for local businesses

Kildare Chamber is to hold a rates information meeting for local businesses.

The guest speaker will be Declan Lavelle, Head of the Valuation Office.

The meeting will be held at the Chamber Office, Sallins Road, Naas, at 6pm.

From March 10, commercial properties will receive a ‘Proposed Valuation Certificate’, based on rental values at the valuation date of October 30, 2015.

The new rate will be used as the basis for levying rates from 2018 onwards.

The valuation of a property is multiplied by what is known as the ‘Annual Rate on Valuation’. The ARV is set by Kildare County Council.

This meeting will be an informative meeting for businesses, with a Q and A.

An RSVP is required to Jennifer@northkildarechamber.ie.