Free pancakes in Newbridge store for some lucky customers today

The Gino's Gelato store in Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre are offering free crepes to the first 20 customers in store today, to mark Pancake Tuesday.

It will also be giving away crepes to the first 20 customers at its 13 locations nationwide, and eight stores in Dublin.

The Italian creperie and gelateria serves crepes - which are different to traditional Shrove Tuesday pancakes, in that pancake batter has a raising agent in it, such as baking powder or baking soda, while crepe batter doesn't. This means that pancakes - typically American in style - are thicker and fluffy while European crepes are thin and flat.