Jobseeking help for Kildare young people

Kildare teenagers and young people looking for summer jobs can now access a programme to fine-tune their CV and interview skills.

Kildare Youth Services, Youth Information Service have developed a practical skills programme which will help them develop the skills necessary in CV preparation and interview skills to help improve their chances in securing, summer, part-time or full-time work.

The programme is free of charge for your young people aged between 16 and 25 who are looking to improve their skills to gain employment.

Places are limited, so please book your place before March 10. Drop into the centre or contact KYS Youth Information Service at Canal Stores, Basin Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. Phone: 045 898334 or email yic@kys.ie.