Naas woman Jenny gets set for IBYE final

The Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, TD, has met the local finalist who will represent Kildare at the National Final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition.

Also joining the Taoiseach at the recent meeting in Dublin were Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor T.D., Minister of State for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen T.D, Sheelagh Daly of the Local Enterprise Offices and Martin Corry of Enterprise Ireland.

Jenny Reynolds (33) of Topper Technology travelled to meet the Taoiseach at Government Buildings in Dublin, representing Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

A record 1,842 young entrepreneurs, aged between 18 and 35, have taken part in this year’s IBYE.

The competition has progressed through county and regional stages where 24 young entrepreneurs have now emerged as national IBYE finalists and will compete for the prestigious title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.

The IBYE Final takes place at Google’s European Headquarters in Dublin on Sunday next, March 5.

The IBYE competition is run by Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

A winner and runner-up will be selected in each of the three IBYE categories, and along with the overall winner, will share the €100,000 national final investment fund at the awards ceremony.

“Looking ahead to the national final of IBYE on March 5th, we are very proud to be represented by Topper Technology and we will continue to support them through every step of their journey,” said Jacqui McNabb of Kildare LEO.

Naas-based Topper Technology has developed an app providing SMEs with a simple payment processing system which will help overcome their biggest problem — getting paid. For more information, visit topper.ie.