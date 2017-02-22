Property Focus: Historic Naas Gasworks on the market

The Gasworks in Naas is on the market for €600,000. This historic property dates back to 1865, when the barges from Dublin delivered coal to the site, which in turn supplied heating and lighting to the town.

This was originally the manager’s house, which was extensively renovated and extended in 1998.

The chimney, which is still in place, offers an attractive feature and a piece of historical interest of a time long past which is an important part of Naas history.

This charming property comprises a single storey and 2 storey residence containing c.242 sq. m. (c.2,600 sq. ft.) presented in excellent condition throughout, standing on c.1 acre overlooking the canal.

It is approached through an electric gate to a gravel forecourt, with stone pillars and gates leading to a rear yard, and large garden enclosed by trees. The Gasworks is only a short walk from the town centre.

On entering the house you have a hall with pine floor leading into a large open plan kitchen/livingroom with brick centre chimney, with solid fuel stove on one side and a Rayburn 2 oven oil fired cooker on the other, with pine fitted kitchen units, gas hob, electric oven, Belfast style sink, integrated dishwasher, vaulted ceilings and French doors to rear garden.

Off the kitchen/livingroom is an office with gallery study/library overhead.

Also on the ground floor are two bedrooms, one ensuite, utility and toilet. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms both ensuite. Attached to the house is a large double garage with automatic doors.

To the rear is a walled-in garden with feature historical gasworks chimney, wooden deck, gravelled area and circular garden lawn encircled by a small stone wall.

To the site of the residence is a large garden in lawn enclosed by trees.

This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a family home presented in good condition throughout, on a generous c.1 acre site overlooking the canal, only a short walk from the town centre but in a nice quiet sought after setting.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers – 045433550.

They are guiding €600,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

Views of the property's interiors