Kildare employer Kerry Group posts latest results

The Kerry Group, which has a large facility on the outskirts to Naas, reported a group revenue of €6.1 billion to the end of 2016, according to its latest results, posted today.

That reflected a 3.6% business volume growth.

The group’s trading profit increased by 7.1% to €750m.

Commenting on the results Kerry Group Chief Executive Stan McCarthy said; “In 2016 Kerry delivered good volume growth and a strong financial performance including sustained business margin expansion, record free cash generation and 7.1% growth in adjusted earnings per share. The Group remains confident of its ability to sustain profitable growth throughout global markets. In 2017 we expect to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share”.

Mr McCarthy is retiring as Chief Executive of the company. Edmond Scanlon, currently currently President and CEO Kerry Asia Pacific, has been appointed Chief Executive Designate.