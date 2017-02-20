Naas woman Jenny's business idea's a Topper

Jenny Reynolds from ‘Topper Technology Ltd.’ in Naas, has clinched a place in the national final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition in Dublin this March.

The 33 year-old is competing in the ‘Best New Idea’ and is one of three young entrepreneurs who will represent Laois, Kildare, Offaly and Westmeath on March 5. The Kildare finalist has developed a first to market business management tool for the SME segment.

The Topper APP allows small businesses to process debit and credit card payments through their mobile phone. Jenny now has the opportunity, along with 23 other national finalists, to become Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur and share in a €100,000 winners’ investment fund. The Kildare competition was organised by the Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

Jenny is pictured receiving her regional award from Cllr. Tom Mulhall, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council recently.