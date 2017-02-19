Maynooth nightlife given thumbs up with Purple Flag

The North Kildare Chamber hoisted the Maynooth Purple Flag in a ceremony at the Glenroyal Hotel recently.

The Purple Flag is an award that recognises the evening and night time economy of an area, and is awarded to towns and cities that can demonstrate they have an attractive and vibrant nightlife.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber, said: “If our towns and cities are to survive and thrive in the 21st century they must meet the expectations of both visitors and residents.

"To achieve that goal our town centres must be professionally managed and promoted. Maynooth deserves this award and credit must go to the business community in Maynooth who have worked tirelessly to achieve this award. I must acknowledge and thank Maynooth University and in particular Kildare County Council for their support.”

Pictured above at the hoisting of the Maynooth Purple Flag recently were Sarah Walker, Programme Manager, Purple Flag Ireland and UK; Niall Morrissey, Director of Services Roads, Transport & Public Safety; Jennifer Forster, Membership and Events Manager, North Kildare Chamber; Allan Shine CEO of North Kildare Chamber; Carmen Cronin Purple Flag Manager Ireland, Cllr Brendan Weld Mayor of Maynooth Municipal District