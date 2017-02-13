Free breakfast at Kildare McDonalds branches this Friday

Hungry Kildare customers can grab a free breakfast at McDonalds branches in the county this Friday.

The popular fast food chain is offering customers across the country 100,000 free Egg McMuffins to mark its Free Breakfast Friday on February 17.

All 91 McDonald’s restaurants around Ireland will participate in the giveaway, whereby customers can exchange vouchers for either a free Bacon & Egg McMuffin or a free Sausage & Egg McMuffin until 10am.

Country MD Adrian Crean said the move is "as a token of our appreciation to our loyal customers.”

There are two McDonalds restaurants in Naas - one on Main Street and one at Monread; one in Newbridge and one in Maynooth.