Celebs launch Abra, Bagel Factory and O'Brien's Sandwich Cafe in Kill Maxol

Celebrity Chef Rachel Allen and mentalist Keith Barry were on hand at the new Maxol Service Station on the N7 at Kill today to launch its revamped new food offering.

The ‘Oasis of Taste’ now offers hungry punters a choice of Abrakebabra, Bagel Factory and O’Brien’s Sandwich Cafe.

The Kill location is the third Maxol ‘Oasis of Taste’ in the country.

Licensees of the service station, Jason and Rachael McMullan from Rathmore said at today’s launch: “Maxol purchased this service station back in the summer of 2016 and has invested over €750,000 in refurbishing and introducing a new food service range, along with upgrading the forecourt facilities.

“The new food offering has been a huge hit with our customers since we launched on December 18. We have 28 full and part time staff working at the service station. It’s a very exciting time for us”.

Franchisor AIL, which owns the three brands, estimates it will create some 300 new jobs over the next three years as it rolls out its food offerings at new locations across the country.

Kildare resident Keith Barry said: “I have a soft spot for the Abrakebabra nude box and now I find myself accidentally on purpose stopping at this particular garage on my way home!”