Fears for jobs at HP plant in Kildare

Fears are growing this evening for hundreds jobs at the HP plant in Leixlip.

Staff at the HP Inc plant are being called to a meeting with management tomorrow, Wednesday morning.

It is expected that the future of the operation, and the 500 staff who work there, will be addressed at this meeting.

The HP Inc division of the technology giant's business deals with inkjet printers and PCs.

Last October, HP Inc announced that it would cut thousands of jobs globally.

It is understood that HP's Enterprise division will not be affected.