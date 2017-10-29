Monahan comes home all alone
Kildare's Pa Monahan makes it four marathons on the trot
Patrick Monahan crosses the line all alone in 1.49.54
Raheens man Patrick Monahan crossed the line first for the fourth time in succession in today’s SSE Airtricity Dublin Wheelchair Marathon in Dublin.
Despite being unable to train for the last few weeks, and getting the all clear to compete just a few days ago, the popular Kildare athlete stormed home in a time of 1.49.54.
