European U20 medal for Kildare AC athlete
Amazing bronze medal feat by Kildare town's John Fitzsimons
An overwhelmed John Fitzsimons
John Fitzsimonss from Rownanville in Kildare Town pulled off an amazing feat at the weekend when bringing home a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy.
A member of Kildare Town AC, an overjoyed athlete said after the race "I can't believe it, the first lap was slow and I was counting my blessings. I was very, very tired after the fast semi-final. I fancied a slow lap and then just stuck in, hung in there. I made a move on the back straight and just hung on for dear life.”
Considering John was rated in 20th position going into these championship, to capture a bronze medal was an incredible feat. The Kildare town man came home in a time of 1:49.15.
