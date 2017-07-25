Amazing  bronze medal feat by Kildare town's John Fitzsimons

John Fitzsimonss from Rownanville in Kildare Town pulled off an amazing feat at the weekend when bringing home a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy.

A member of Kildare Town AC, an overjoyed athlete said after the race "I can't believe it, the first lap was slow and I was counting my blessings. I was very, very tired after the fast semi-final. I fancied a slow lap and then just stuck in, hung in there. I made a move on the back straight and just hung on for dear life.”

Considering John was rated in 20th position going into these championship, to capture a bronze medal was an incredible feat. The Kildare town man came home in a time of 1:49.15.