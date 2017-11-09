A tale of murder and justice in Castledermot

On Saturday 18 November 2017, Castledermot Local History Group and Teach Diarmada Community Centre will screen the tale of ‘The Cormack Brothers’.

It tells the story of two brothers who were wrongly hanged in 1858 for the murder of a land agent. The trial made both national and international headlines at the time but they did not receive justice until many years later when they were eventually cleared of the charges and reburied in their home parish in 1910.

This film was written and directed by Alan Brown of Blue Socks Entertainment and filmed on location in CountyTipperary. Alan Brown, will be there on the night to give an introduction to the screening.

Tickets available at the door at €8

Door open at 7.30. Event starts at 8pm sharp.