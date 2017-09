The Celtic Tenors will perform a concert in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin at 8pm an Friday, October 4.

The Celtic Tenors will be accompanied by the local Gospel Choir.

The event will raise funds for local charities in Monasterevin.

Tickets are priced at €25 and are available at the Parish Office (Tel 525 346) or Earley's Fashion Shop (tel 525395).