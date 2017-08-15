Kildare town's LARK seeks extras for music video

LARK musical society in Kildare town are looking for very special extras for a music video shoot on Sunday 27 August.

To join in the fun and magic of movie making, they are looking for clowns, musicians, jugglers, Irish dancers and more.

According to director Pádraig J Dunne they want people with an unusual talent or hobby in the performing arts to get in touch.

The shoot will take place on Sunday 27 August from 8am - 6 pm in Kildare town.

Contact Director Pádraig J Dunne (086) 0592511 for more information.

